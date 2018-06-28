Ramornie champion out of the running

RAMORNIE HCP: Last year's Ramornie Handicap winner Calanda won't make it back to Grafton after he suffered a joint injury that ruled him out of last Saturday's Healy Stakes at Doomben.

Randwick trainer Peter Snowden will instead rely on back-to-form sprinter I Thought So to add to his record as the leading modern- day trainer of Ramornie Handicap winners at Grafton next month.

Snowden won his third Ramornie and his first in partnership with his son Paul when his classy sprinter Calanda beat The Monstar and stablemate Flippant in last year's listed sprint over 1200m.

Snowden previously won successive Ramornie Handicaps in 2010 and 2011 with Pinwheel and Jerezana when he was head trainer for Sheikh Mohammed's Darley stable.

His three wins have made Snowden the most successful Ramornie trainer since Queenslander Neville Russell won the race five times between 1933 and 1940, including four successive wins with his remarkable sprinter Cuban Song.

Snowden was preparing Calanda for another tilt at the Ramornie and looked to be on target after resuming with a closing third behind The Monstar and Platinum Angel in the G2 Moreton Cup (1200m) at the Sunshine Coast on June 2 before suffering the injury.

"Calanda is back in our Randwick stable getting treatment for a joint problem and won't be going to Grafton," Snowden said.

"However I Thought So will definitely be going to Grafton. He's in winning form and the Ramornie looks an ideal race for him."

Previously trained by David Pfeiffer, I Thought So has had only three starts for the Snowdens and left his reputation as a professional placegetter behind him after recording a strong win at Randwick last Saturday over 1200m.

It was the first win for I Thought So since March of last year with the 4YO placed in eight of his next 13 starts before redeeming himself last Saturday.

Glyn Schofield rode I Thought So last Saturday but will not be available for the Ramornie ride on the sprinter.

"Glyn Schofield will be away so I will have to see what riders from Sydney and Brisbane are available for the Ramornie meeting," Snowden said.

Brisbane jockeys Jim Byrne (Calanda) and Larry Cassidy (Flippant) rode the Snowden runners in last year's Ramornie.