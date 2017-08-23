Rampant Redmen reserves charge into grand final

JUBILATION: Redmen reserve grade players celebrate their win which has made them the first side from the club to make a grand final in a decade.

RUGBY UNION: IT WASN'T the prettiest of conversions; some would say it was darn right ugly, but when Redmen second-grade winger Connor Daniels slotted the match- winning penalty goal right on full time he became an instant hero.

The Redmen were down 16-15 with only seconds remaining on the clock, and Daniels' conversion sent his teammates and Redmen supporters into pande- monium as the reality of a grand final appearance set in.

It's been close to a decade since any grade has featured in a decider, and to make the win all that sweeter, Grafton had to overcome a massive injury toll.

Grafton five-eighth Paul Cameron suffered a badly broken nose after a sickening incident in back play, causing a reshuffle of the backline.

James Towns and Robbie Campbell also suffered injuries, and veteran forward Beau Brotherson climbed out of his sick bed to inspire his teammates to victory.

At one stage represent- ative prop-forward Zac Mason-Gale filled in the all-important playmaker role while Cameron remained on the sideline desperately trying to stop the blood flow from his nose.

"It's the gutsiest win all year. It was like a scene out of a war movie. Blokes were coming off left, right and centre,” a bloodied Cameron said after the game.

"We had Bangers (Mason-Gale) playing front-row, breakaway and number ten.

"We had other guys playing numerous positions because of injuries.

"Coffs were very good but our guys showed plenty of ticker today and deserved the win.”

For Grafton, centres Jacob Lynch and Jake Harris were a constant threat out wide while Mason-Gale and Brotherson gave their side plenty of go-forward.

Cameron will be hoping his injury-ravaged side can overcome a red-hot Hastings Valley Vikings in this Saturday's grand final and deliver the club a long overdue premiership.

SCU Marlins caused a major boilover in first grade, defeating Coffs Snappers 39-28 to advance to the grand final against Vikings.