Bushfire recovery takes shape as land cleared for rebuilding

This Nymboida property was destroyed by fire in November.

This Nymboida property was destroyed by fire in November.

IN WHAT must seem like an eternity for many, the long awaited clean-up of bushfire ravaged properties is well and truly under way.

Laing O'Rourke, the company tasked with co-ordinating the bushfire clean-up effort across NSW, announced this week it would be "ramping up" work across 200 locations.

A spokesperson for Laing O'Rourke confirmed there were several townships in the Clarence Valley in which property clearing had started, including Nymboida.

The township was one of the most severely affected by fire last year.

"Laing O'Rourke teams are on the ground contacting property owners and commencing clearance works in over 30 localities across the Clarence Valley region in the coming weeks," the spokesperson said.

"This includes some of the more remote properties in places like Nymboida, where we already have 17 property clearances completed or underway.

"We have also secured a further 37 Deeds of Release in Nymboida, allowing us to hire more subcontractors to get the job done as quickly and safely as possible in the coming weeks."

Some towns like Ashby, Dundarrabin, Jackadgery and Mororo will be receiving calls about preliminary inspections.

Only those who registered with Service NSW will receive calls about property clearing and both Laing O'Rourke and Clarence Valley Council have urged residents to do so.

Council GM Ashley Lindsay said it was imperative that those who did register answered their phones.

"We have been made aware that Laing O'Rourke is having trouble reaching property owners because some people aren't answering their phones," he said.

"I know we're all wary about taking calls from unknown numbers, but be mindful that in the coming weeks Laing O'Rourke staff - some of whom are now working from home and may be calling off unknown mobile or landline numbers - will be calling those property owners who are already registered to organise for clean-up works to begin."

This was all happening despite COVID-19 adding another layer of complexity to the task.

"While COVID-19 has introduced a new challenge to bushfire recovery, the project remains on track and Laing O'Rourke is determined to maintain momentum and keep delivering tangible help on the ground," Laing O'Rourke project director Paul Barrie said.

"With a range of precautions in place to protect the community, our contractors and our staff on the ground, we're pleased to be getting on with the critical job of clearing properties."

To register a property for inspection residents need to call 13 77 88 or visit the Service NSW website.