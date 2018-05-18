Randall offered a chance of a lifetime

Ashdon Randall carts the ball up for the New England representative side during the 2017 NSW Rugby Junior Country Championships

RUGBY UNION: As he pushes toward a tour of New Zealand this July, Tyndale junior rugby star Ashdon Randall has been given another major boost.

Randall has been offered a once-in-a-lifetime scholarship to Ipswich Grammar School after scouts watched the South Grafton High School student tear up the NSW Rugby Junior Country Championships for New England last weekend.

Randall, along with fellow Grafton Redmen junior Jack Ford, tore up the tournament scoring six tries as the New England side finished third.

It is understood the Ipswich school hopes to enrol the young rugby star in time for their last term this year.

It is a school that has produced plenty of strong sporting talent across all codes including the Walters brothers, Berrick Barnes and Shane Watson.

While he said it would be tough to see his son leave the nest, single father Matthew Randall-Dwyer, said he could not wait to see his son succeed.

"I am very proud of him, and he absolutely deserves this opportunity,” he said.

"He has always had the talent, even from when he was a young bloke we used to spend our spare time riding bikes from Iluka to Woody Head and back and he loved it.

"No matter the sport, he loves to get involved.”

Randall has also been leading try-scorer for his junior rugby league club Grafton Ghosts for the past three seasons, and has represented the North Coast at the NSW PSSA Athletics Championships in 2015 and 2016.

It is understood South Grafton High is working closely with the family to support Randall's transition.