Randall's green jersey to take him to All Blacks

Camellia Cottage youth worker Mel Livermore gets in the scrum with Ashdon Randall. The cottage donated $100 towards Ashdon's upcoming rugby tour to New Zealand. Adam Hourigan

RUGBY UNION: From the time Ashdon Randall first touched a footy seven years ago, he was hooked on the game.

Now 14 years old, his wardrobe is packed with more footy jerseys than he can hold.

The South Grafton High School student plays with the Grafton Ghosts, the Grafton Redmen, two North Coast rep sides, Junior Waratahs the junior Titans, and the Redfern All Blacks.

However it is his green and yellow jersey of the New England rep rugby that will take him to New Zealand in July.

They will tour the rugby mad country playing games against other junior sides, and in a coup for the group, will even get to have diner with the All Blacks, something Randall said would be a thrill.

"It'll be awesome. They're big guys over there, but if you want to be the best you've got to beat the best," he said.

Randall qualified for the squad in trials two years ago and has trained with them ever since, and said he enjoyed the contact of all the rugby sports.

"I enjoy the big hits," he laughed.

To help out with the touring costs, on Wednesday community centre Camellia Cottage presented him with $100 towards his travel expenses.

Youth work at the cottage Mel Livermore said that she knew of Randall's skills through her own son playing on teams with him.

"He comes along to our youth nights when he's here too, and it's not often one of our kids gets to go overseas, so it's a worthy cause," she said.

Randall leaves on July 7, and is still fundraising for the tour, with any people willing to help out asked to contact Camellia Cottage.

Randall is also a skilled athlete, making state athletic championships for the past three years in discus and shot put, training under well-known throwing coach Tom Hancock.

And as for the constant battle between rugby league and union, whether he's playing outside centre, lock, five eight, or anywhere else he is needed, Randall is unfazed at the moment.

"I just like having the footy in my hands," he said. "We'll see what happens in the future."