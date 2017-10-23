Mystery woman's random act of kindness

A STRANGER'S act of random kindness at a Lismore hairdresser has helped a Sydney grandmother beat the blues.

Eighty-three-year-old Connie Lawrence was visiting her daughter Terry Lawrence in Lismore on Friday when she went to Just Cuts.

The hair appointment heralded a turning point for Mrs Lawrence (senior), who was coming out the end of a five month bout of depression.

Visiting a hair salon has been "her thing" since the onset of depressive symptoms about 30 years ago.

"After I'd finished getting my hair cut I went to the counter to pay and they said 'it's already been paid for' by a young girl sitting in the chair next to me," Mrs Lawrence senior said.

"I hadn't spoken to the young girl before that, and I didn't know her.

"I thanked her and said 'I try to live my life kindly every day', and she said 'there you go, now it's come back."

Mrs Lawrence (senior) said has a positive outlook on life in many ways, including sharing her garden vegetables with the community in her hometown of Hornsby.

"If I If I see someone and they look really nice I'll say 'you look nice today' and I smile at strangers," Mrs Lawrence (senior) said.

"I would like to know the woman who paid for my haircut - just to say thank-you again and tell her how much I appreciate it.

"It meant a great deal to me after I hadn't been well so."

On Facebook's Lismore Information Exchange page, granddaughter Harah Sort also thanked the mystery woman.

"Brought tears to my eyes, thanks for sharing," responded Ms Janelle Power.