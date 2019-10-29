Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jordan Rapana of the Raiders in action during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Canberra Raiders and South Sydney Rabbitohs at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Friday, September 27, 2019. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Jordan Rapana of the Raiders in action during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Canberra Raiders and South Sydney Rabbitohs at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Friday, September 27, 2019. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Rugby League

Rapana’s NRL dream alive despite rugby defection

by Fatima Kdouh
29th Oct 2019 6:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JORDAN Rapana's dream of back-to-back grand final appearances with Canberra is still alive despite the flyer signing with a Japanese rugby unin club

Top League powerhouse Panasonic Wild Knights announced Rapana's signature on a lucrative one-year deal via their website on Tuesday

The Top League 2020 season kicks off on January 12 and runs through until mid-May. It means any NRL club with a spot in their top 30 roster and room in the salary cap can sign Rapana for the remainder of the 2020 season and beyond. All clubs must finalise their top 30 squad for next season by June 30.

The Raiders are open to welcoming back Rapana in 2020 once his Japan rugby deal expires but there are a number of factors the grand finalists must consider - including whether or not there will be a spot for him in coach Ricky Stuart's 17.

Rapana, who helped guide Canberra to their first grand final appearance in 25 years, is currently on his honeymoon in the Maldives.

He will arrive in Ota, near Tokyo, as early as next week to begin preparations for his code switch.

Jordan Rapana is denied a try in the grand final. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Jordan Rapana is denied a try in the grand final. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The 30-year-old actually first arrived in Canberra back in 2013 on a development contract with the Brumbies but never made his Super Rugby debut.

Instead, Rapana made his club debut for the Raiders the following year and played 115 games for the Green Machine. In that time, Rapana forged a devastating right-edge combination with centre Joey Leilua and the tackle-busting duo were endearingly dubbed 'Leipana'.

But the budding bromance is officially over and it seems for good. There is speculation the Raiders are wiling to release Leilua from the final year of his deal with the club in a bid to ease salary cap pressure.

Stream the 2019 Oceania Cup Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

More Stories

Show More
canberra raiders jordan rapana nrl rugby league rugby union
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    What's on at Jaca, listen to Cowper, your subscription

    premium_icon What's on at Jaca, listen to Cowper, your subscription

    Opinion ARE you currently making the most of your digital subscription? Here's some tips to improve your online experience with The Daily Examiner.

    A tree for Kayleen, and the whole community

    premium_icon A tree for Kayleen, and the whole community

    News A blooming good idea to be part of Jacaranda

    More to the defence force than the frontline

    premium_icon More to the defence force than the frontline

    Whats On Recruitment night a chance to learn more

    • 29th Oct 2019 5:06 PM
    Waveski Surfing Australian Open ends with a bang in Yamba

    premium_icon Waveski Surfing Australian Open ends with a bang in Yamba

    Surfing Turners Beach in Yamba was alive with action during the epic event.