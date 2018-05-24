Fears island could split in two

The eastern coastline has eroded back through the front dune causing the embankment to now sit around 2.4 metres high.

The eastern coastline has eroded back through the front dune causing the embankment to now sit around 2.4 metres high.

EROSION on one of Queensland's major residential islands has increased fears the island could be split in two.

Damage to the northern tip of Bribie Island has tripled in the past year raising concern the ocean will break through creating a new channel to Pumicestone Passage.

Take Action for Pumicestone president Ken Mewburn said the island's eastern coastline had been eroding at around one metre per year, - and was getting worse.

"This is accelerating due to the loss of the major frontal dune structure," Mr Mewburn said.

"A very small amount of additional erosion would open a channel through to the passage once the frontal dune is breached."

Erosion on the western side of Bribie in Pumicestone Passage.

Mr Mewburn said it's not a matter of if, but when the top end of Bribie, which serves as a tidal buffer for the southern end of the Sunshine Coast, would disappear.

He said places like Pelican Waters and Diamond Head would be quick to see the impact once the tip of the island vanished.

"If the top of the island went we would get a lot of the sandbar coming into Golden Beach and we would likely see a new sandbar open up opposite where Bells Creek flows out which would change the dynamic of the passage," he said.

Night Eyes Water and Landcare president George Vella said the Pelican Waters canals, which flush into Pumicestone Passage, meant stronger tides were pushing against fragile dunes.

"We know the ocean side keeps changing and there's an issue, but our group has gone down regularly for the last 18 years and I'd say in the last 10 years the inside of the island has eroded up to about 30 meters.

"Every time we go along there we see another tree has fallen down."

Bribie Island Environmental Protection Agency president Diane Oxenford said the tides around Bribie move both north and south and meet in the middle.

"Bribie's top end serves as a buffeting dune so if it washes away there will be a greater tidal effect in the event of a storm, that's what will affect the people at Golden Beach," Mrs Oxenford said.

Mrs Oxenford said the most effective way to prevent erosion is to create stable dunes with the use of native vegetation.