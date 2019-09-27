Rapid laps recorded as leaders return to the pool

DIVING IN: Grafton Services Swim Club member Damien O'Mahony dives in off the blocks.

SWIMMING: Much to the relief of many members, the start of summer competition has been moved back to October 8, which gives everyone one more week in the lovely warm water.

President Steve was welcomed back after a month of exploring the country between the east and west coasts of Australia and Debbie Smith was also welcomed back even though it will be a short stay.

Three races were on the program this week, with the first final being the 25m freestyle sprint.

In this final were Doug Ensbey, Sharon Danvers, Damien O'Mahony and David Moon.

Ensbey was first to cover the distance but a break of 0.27 eliminated his chances of a win.

Moon also broke his time, leaving O'Mahoney to take the win with a spot-on time.

A medley relay was the next event and the best description for it would be to say it involved kick boards, diving, coins, freestyle and either backstroke or freestyle.

Teams struggled to nominate times but it was the combination of Moon and John Wainwright that took the win.

The Jill Enks and Steve Donnelly duo came home in second place.

The Wykes Tyrepower Cup was the last event to be contested and making this final were Gary Dixon, Donnelly, Geoff Simkus and Jill "I never make a final” Enks.

Dixon was the first one to cover the distance, with Donnelly close on his heels. However a break of more than half a second for both put them out of the running.

Simkus was next home, recording a respectable time and was pleased to take possession of the cup for the month.

Toni Ensbey