Zaine Steven McNeish pleaded not guilty to 30 sexual offences including nine counts of rape. He was convicted of abusing three little north Queensland sisters.
Crime

How rapist befriended a family to abuse three little sisters

Danielle Buckley
by
18th Sep 2019 10:08 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM
A CHILD rapist who sexually abused three young sisters has lost an appeal to have his conviction overturned.

Zaine Steven McNeish was convicted in Townsville District Court on 21 child sex abuse charges including four counts of rape.

The victims were aged between two and 10 when he attacked them.

McNeish became close friends with the girls' parents, mowing their grass, cooking meals and babysitting.

He was considered to be "part of the family".

In June of 2018, Judge Gregory Lynham sentenced McNeish to 18 years in jail for the crimes that included multiple counts of rape on the youngest two siblings.

McNeish asked the Queensland Court of Appeal quash his conviction on the grounds that the charges involving the eldest sister should have been heard at a separate trial as his abuse of her did not "progress to rape".

McNeish claimed a judge made an "error of law" by deciding not to split the case into multiple trials.

The Court of Appeal this week delivered its ruling, saying it was appropriate for all of the charges to be put to the one jury.

The appeal has been dismissed and McNeish will remain behind bars. - NewsRegional

