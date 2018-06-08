Menu
An inmate who refused to join sex offender treatment programs in jail will now be released on supervision.
An inmate who refused to join sex offender treatment programs in jail will now be released on supervision.
Rapist refuses to take sex offender rehab programs

John Weekes
by
8th Jun 2018 5:15 AM
AN UNREPENTANT rapist who refused to take part in sex offender treatment programs will be released from jail anyway.

Cherbourg's Adam John Cobbo had been locked up since 2006 for offences including rape.

His victim was a girl under 15, a new Brisbane Supreme Court judgment showed.

Justice Helen Bowskill said Cobbo refused to take part in sex offender rehab programs.

Cobbo claimed the sex was consensual and didn't know the girl was only 13.

Psychiatrist Dr Josephine Sundin previously said Cobbo should join sex offender rehab programs before being released.

But the psychiatrist more recently felt Cobbo would never join a program, and forcing him to would be "counter-therapeutic”.

Dr Sundin said Cobbo had taken a drug abuse course and recently helped other inmates in a positive way.

The new judgment showed Cobbo was deemed to have made progress recognising anger issues and alcohol abuse risks.

Another psychiatrist, Dr Scott Harden, said Cobbo could do rehab programs either in or out of custody.

Both experts said Cobbo had no "paraphiliac orientation towards young people” so was not regarded as a pedophile.

Instead, Dr Harden called the offending "entitled and opportunistic” and more to do with Cobbo having no respect for sexual boundaries.

Dr Harden said Cobbo had antisocial personality disorder, and psychopathic traits including a "glib or grandiose approach to his interpersonal interactions”.

In Queensland, jailed sex offenders, such as Cobbo, who are due to be released can get supervision orders, release on parole with supervision, or continued detention.

Cobbo got continued detention in 2014 but will now be released on supervision with 36 conditions.

He will be allowed contact with children under 16, but must advise Corrective Services of "any repeated contact” he has with children.

He will be allowed to visit licensed premised but must abstain from alcohol and drugs.

Cobbo will be allowed to visit schools and shopping centres but not public parks.

He'll initially stay at a Townsville correctional precinct. - NewsRegional

