Dangerous sex offender Raynard Smith Jacob will soon be free.
Rapist to walk from jail by Monday

Danielle Buckley
22nd Nov 2019 5:45 PM | Updated: 5:54 PM
A RAPIST and child sex offender who violently attacked a woman in a canefield will be released from jail, despite breaching his supervision order.

Queensland's Attorney-General did not oppose the release of Raynard Smith Jacob, 59, in Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday after reports indicated he would be suitable for release.

The court heard that despite contravening a five-year supervision order made in 2015, Jacob would be able to walk from jail no later than noon on Monday.

Jacob was sentenced to six and a half years' jail in 2010 after pleading guilty in Cairns District Court to rape and assault with intent to rape.

He raped a 31-year-old in a cane paddock, placing his hands over her mouth and choking her with the strap of her bag when she bit him and tried to get away.

In 2003 he was given a six-month intensive correction order for indecently touching a 13-year-old girl who was staying at her grandmother's house.

Justice Peter Davis ordered Jacob remain on the supervision order until September 22, 2020.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

