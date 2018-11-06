Rapper’s cause of death revealed

RAPPER Mac Miller died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine.

According to the New York Post, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office released its toxicology report on the rapper's death, revealing that he died from "mixed drug toxicity," specifically fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, TMZ reported.

His death was categorised as an accidental overdose, according to the website.

Mac Miller was just 26 when he died. Picture: AP

Miller died at his home in Los Angeles on September 7. He was 26.

The rapper had been very open about his issues with substance abuse and had been struggling in the wake of his break up from ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande earlier this year.

In May, he was arrested after crashing his car in the San Fernando Valley, with his blood alcohol level almost twice the legal limit. He was charged with two counts of driving under the influence in August.

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Mac Miller earlier this year, before their split. Picture: Instagram

His music, which often examined his depression and drug use, won him fans among some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

Performers at a tribute concert for him last week included Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott and John Mayer.

A makeshift memorial to late rapper Mac Miller in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty Images

- with the New York Post