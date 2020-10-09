Menu
Significant damage to properties at Rappville after fire tore through the region.
RAPPVILLE FIRE: One year on, town is slowly recovering

Aisling Brennan
9th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
IT'S hard to believe it's already been a year since the horrific bushfires ripped through Rappville.

With the world now focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rappville community is slowly rebuilding to its former glory before the bushfires.

The pub is back, people are returning to their village and the trees are looking lush.

But with so much destruction, it's hard to forget how things rapidly changed when the fire went through the community.

We take a look back at some of the more intense scenes:

One year on: Rappville fire devastated region

