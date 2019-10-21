SJP offers rare glimpse inside her marriage

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married for 22 years. Picture: Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

Sarah Jessica Parker has offered a rare glimpse into her notoriously private 22-year marriage with fellow Hollywood star Matthew Broderick.

While the Sex and the City star revealed the "secret" to her marriage was simply not to talk about it publicly, she also promised she wouldn't be "cagey" during her speaking appearance at a Business Chicks event in Sydney on Monday.

"I'm incredibly fond of (Broderick) still, which is enormously helpful," Parker, 54, told the 2000-strong audience.

"His company is still really interesting to me, I want to know his thoughts, I still think of him first when I have a question."

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker at the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala in New York City. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The actress went on to explain that their children had played a significant role in strengthening their marriage.

"As complicated and chaotic as marriage and family can be, I think it's helpful to see the way my children look at my husband. I think it's a reminder to see that kind of purity of feeling because you get bogged down in the day to day of a marriage and it's a lot," Parker said.

"You're kind of dealing with stuff every day that's not interesting and it's not romantic … It simply needs to be done. Often, I'll see the look in their eyes when he enters the room or I'll see the way a friend of his looks when he enters the room and I'm reminded - that's that guy."

After first meeting in late 1991, Parker went on to marry Broderick in May 1997. They share three children: James, 17, and twins Marion and Tabitha, 10, and lead an extraordinarily low-key life in New York City.

It's an impressive feat, given their star status - but Parker insisted it was all thanks to the nature of the Big Apple.

"We're one of countless - literally, one of millions of people - in a very exciting city, a city filled with lots and lots of interesting and successful people. We aren't unique," she explained.

"The city is populated by stimulation. I feel like we're very fortunate to live in a very public place, in a way.

"We walk out the door and we take our children to school and we live on an island we're deeply in love with, and my husband was born and raised there.

"We love our community, so we're just members of it, and I think it's been really good for us - it's allowed our children to be involved and engaged with their lives without an emphasis on them that we feel would be detrimental to their development as people."

Parker walking her twin daughters Marion and Tabitha to school in NYC in 2014. Picture: Splash

During her hour-long Q&A, Parker also revealed that she and her co-stars from the 1993 cult Halloween fantasy, Hocus Pocus, had been "begging" to make another one.

"I can't beg more than I have - Bette (Midler) said yes, I said yes, Kathy Najimy said yes - I don't know what's been lost in translation, but … yes!" she told the crowd.

There you have it - your move, Hollywood.

The writer was a guest of DMK at the Sarah Jessica Parker for Business Chicks event.