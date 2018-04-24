Rare property up for sale on lakefront

IF YOU'VE been yearning for the village life right on the waterfront, one of the rarest property opportunities downriver is available.

A house right on the Wooloweyah waterfront has hit the market, and Ray White Yamba joint principal Daniel Kelly said it is a market that is very difficult to get into.

"You could count them on one hand in the last few years, even in the whole area there would only be half a dozen sales,” he said.

"Even the property is unique, that some have reserves between the property and the lake that are heavily treed, where this one gets you clear views of the lake.”

The three-bedroom "lakehouse” has been on the market for three weeks listed at $700,000, and Mr Kelly said while it needs some work, it provides buyers are blank canvas to work with.

"Inspection numbers have been good. People obviously need to do a bit of research as to what the property needs and what can be done, but there's still been a lot of interest in the early stages,” he said.

Mr Kelly said that many people looking to buy in the area were very focussed on the village itself, and is almost a marketplace of its own.

"There are people who have been waiting something in the village that could've had similar type properties in Yamba instead in that time but they have their heart set on the village,” he said.

"This is certainly the first property available for a while, and how long you have to wait for the next one is the question.”