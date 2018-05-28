Rare race day with spoils widely shared

Jockey Ronnie Stewart enjoys his winning start at Friday's Ipswich meeting, guiding Sir Rotheway to victory in the first race.

Jockey Ronnie Stewart enjoys his winning start at Friday's Ipswich meeting, guiding Sir Rotheway to victory in the first race. Rob Williams

SEVEN individual winning jockeys and trainers shared in the success on last Friday's seven-race Ipswich card.

That is a rare occurrence these days.

Generally, there will be multiple race-winning trainers or jockeys at Ipswich.

However, at the latest meeting, Brisbane based gallopers took the majority share of success.

Sir Rotheway kicked off the card winning for Toowoomba trainer Rochelle Smith with Ronnie Stewart aboard prior to Yamazaki winning for Eagle Farm's Chris Anderson and Premiership leading jockey Jeff Lloyd.

Helfuchi gave another win to Eagle Farm in the third race as the Chris Munce trained winner was guided home by Mark Du Plessis.

The next two winners were from the Gold Coast and Toowoomba.

The Stephen Lee trained Chavo won with Ryan Plumb in the saddle and Rex Lipp's Love Ya Mrs won with Matt McGillivray aboard.

Love Ya Mrs beat Greywolf, for Toowoomba based Ben Currie, giving a Toowoomba quinella as well as an unusual quinella of grey gallopers.

Brisbane took the balance of success in the final race as Eagle Farm's David Murphy won with the Clayton Gallagher ridden Shotacross the Bow.

Doomben problems

IT was a sorry sight for everyone involved with the Queens-land Racing Carnival on Saturday at Doomben as 5mm of rain resulted in a delay to the sixth race of one and a half hours. The rail was moved by groundsmen across a 600 metre stretch of the back straight.

Doomben has endured a heavy workload during the prolonged absence of Eagle Farm and unfortunately it came to a head on a day of two Group 1 races in the middle of the premier carnival for racing in Queensland.

The result was delay of the quadrella races with the final race of the day being run in near darkness.

The two Group 1 winners for the day were the Godolphin's Impending and Youngstar from the Chris Waller stable.

Cup fever building

THE past two Ipswich Cup winners performed well on the weekend, indicating a relish for galloping at this time of the year.

Maurus, the 2016 Ipswich Cup winner, ran a solid second placing in the Premier's Cup on Saturday at Doomben.

2017 winner Self Sense has become a highly promising hurdler after winning the Australian Hurdle at Sandown on the weekend.

Self Sense was particularly impressive in his six length win doing it easily apart from a minor hiccup at the last hurdle.

Maurus looked to be getting close to his first win since the Ipswich Cup in 2016.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Cup fever is growing in relation to tickets with less than three weeks to the popular program.

Grandstand side and infield private marquees have been sold out while a couple of packaged areas have a handful of tickets still available.

The infield Corona marquee tickets has been subject to a surge in online ticket sales over the past weeks.

At this stage, ticket sales are tracking higher than in previous years for that one large marquee.

This Corona marquee is expected to hold several thousand patrons on the day.

The marquee includes the infield festival, which is continuing to become increasingly popular with Generation Y racegoers.

Next meeting

Wednesday's 10 race card is the final meeting prior to the Ipswich Cup on June 16.

Wednesday's meeting has attracted 150 nominations resulting in an extended program. The track will then be given a recovery period prior to the big day.