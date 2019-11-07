Rare tumour strikes six-year-old cutie Heath Chin

Redbank Plains resident Heath Chin, who has glioblastoma, with family friend Kalee Simpson. Picture: ROB WILLIAMS/Queensland Times

Redbank Plains resident Heath Chin, who has glioblastoma, with family friend Kalee Simpson. Picture: ROB WILLIAMS/Queensland Times

Friends and family have rallied to help a six-year-old boy who has been given a grim prognosis by Brisbane cancer specialists.

One day last week, the world changed forever for single mum Jemma Hutton who was given the terrible news that her son Heath Chin, 6, had a stage four terminal brain cancer, with a vanishingly small chance of survival.

Heath has glioblastoma, a disease more often found in adults but much harder to treat when it strikes children.

Family friend Kalee Simpson, who lives nearby in Bellbird Park, is helping Ms Hutton cope and has been caring for Heath's younger sister Alayah to help.

"We're desperate to help this family," Ms Simpson said.

"Heath had a suspected stroke in September and was found to have two tumours the size of golf balls in his brain.

"He has had surgery and now he will have radiation therapy, which doctors hope will shrink the tumours and give him a longer life, but his will be a short life.

"We all hope he will beat the odds but have to face realities."

Heath has been given about 14 months to live.

"He has lost all mobility on his left side and can no longer speak," Mr Simpson said.

"We're trying to raise money to support him and his mum while they battle for a little extra time at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

"Our aim is to fit their home to make it safer for Heath to come home between rounds of treatment.

"The transportation costs to and from hospital for his ongoing months of treatment will be high.

"And, while we hate to say it, we'd like to establish a funeral fund for the family because they need to prepare for the worst."

To donate to help Heath's family visit: Jemma Hutton support at gofundme