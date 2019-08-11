RAT-TLED: Redmen forwards dominant in win over Uni

OUT OF MY WAY: Redmen front-rower Dan Blackman was a powerhouse in Grafton's 33-5 win over SCU Gold Rats on Saturday.

OUT OF MY WAY: Redmen front-rower Dan Blackman was a powerhouse in Grafton's 33-5 win over SCU Gold Rats on Saturday. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: Mckimms Grafton Redmen's tight-five produced their best performance of the season, guiding their side to a crushing 33-5 win over SCU Gold Rats at Maurie Ryan Oval on Saturday.

Led by evergreen front-rower Dan Blackman, Grafton demoralised the opposition pack with brute force and skilful precision.

With a gale-force wind at their backs in the first half, Grafton opened the scoring after Blackman brushed aside three defenders to score next to the uprights.

Soon after, back-rower Ed McGrath found the chalk, not once, but twice, to increase the lead to 21-0 at the break with the aid of three Luke Worthing conversions.

On the flip side, Uni were guilty of far too many infringements at the breakdown and their frustration showed as they continually questioned the referee's decisions.

The second half deteriorated into a dour contest.

It was a stop-start affair for long periods midway through the second half until Uni finally found the try line to salvage some pride.

Grafton rallied late in the game with tries to Zac-Mason Gale and Declan Collie to secure an all-important bonus-point victory.

Redmen captain Kyle Hancock admitted conditions were not conducive to running rugby but said his side were not giving up on the season just yet.

"It was a stop-start game.

"We probably didn't make enough of the wind in the first half,” Hancock said.

"It was probably a 30-point breeze, but we did hold them out against the wind in the second half, which was pleasing.

"We needed a bonus point to stay alive and those two tries at the end were crucial.

"To get a bonus point still keeps us in the fight if other games go our way.”

Hancock was full of praise for his big men up front but questioned the referee's interpretation of the scrum.

"We completely dominated their scrum, but the lack of a scrum penalty in the first half was astonishing,” he said.

"We were all over them and it took 76 minutes to receive a scrum penalty.”

Grafton's victory sets up a blockbuster home game against Ballina next Saturday in the final round of the Coopers Far North Coast rugby competition.

"It will be a huge test for us and a game we have to win with a bonus point,” Hancock said.