Rate variation decision made

COUNCILLORS are sticking to their decision on the Special Rate Variation and have voted to include a proposal for an 8% increase over three years with a cumulative increase of 25.97% in its plans to be Fit for the Future.

Seven of nine councillors, with Arthur Lysaught absent from the meeting and Debrah Novak opposing, voted to authorise acting general manager Ashley Lindsay to lodge a submission with the NSW Office of Local Government by the end of June.

All the councillors thanked Mr Lindsay and his senior staff for their work on creating a Fit for the Future proposal that would bring the council's general fund into the positive by 2021.

Cr Richie Williamson expressed how difficult this decision had been for all the councillors.

"Nobody wants to see people pay more for less, or more for exactly the same, but that's the harsh reality of what we need to do as a council,” he said.

Cr Andrew Baker highlighted that at community consultations he had found the majority of people supported the tough decision, but there was a loud minority who opposed the councillors and the SRV.

He concluded that their opposition didn't have a lot to offer as an alternative to a rate variation.

The decision on an SRV, according to Cr Jason Kingsley, was not one councillors came to quickly.

"It hasn't just been something we've looked at over the last six months,” he said.

"For those critics who are out there, like I've said before, we've cut all the fat off the steak and if we cut any more off we will be cutting into the meal or the organisation. This affects the nine of us. We're all ratepayers.”

Last year the application to IPART for a 41% cumulative SRV was voted down by the previous council.