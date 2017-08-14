Ratepayers foot bill to clean filth

DISGUSTING: Cleaners were faced with a dire Monday morning clean-up when they discovered public toilets trashed in two Grafton parks.

WARNING GRAPHIC: BLOOD and human faeces smeared across a wall and a toilet, trash spread across a floor, remnants of bins set on fire and a sink filled with black ash - this is what was discovered in two public facilities in Grafton yesterday morning.

The vandalism in Market Square and Fisher Park was so bad Clarence Valley Council reported it to police.

Even worse, someone had to clean it up.

Council director works and civil Troy Anderson condemned the behaviour, describing it as "disgusting and absolutely disgraceful”.

It also costs taxpayers money, Mr Anderson added.

DISGUSTING: Cleaners were faced with a dire Monday morning clean-up when they discovered public toilets trashed in two Grafton parks.

"All it does is lock (the facilities) out for the community, and it costs ratepayers' dollars to clean that mess up,” he said.

"The fact that we've got staff - humans - who have to go in there and clean that up is just disgraceful.

"Besides our staff having the absolutely revolting job of cleaning it up, all (the culprits) have done is tie up ratepayers money.”

It is not known when the vandalism occurred, but it is not the first time it has happened.

The council hoped a recent $150,000 State Government grant to improve security at Market Square would help deter similar incidents.

Mr Anderson said there were plans to use the money to install more lighting at the park, to both improve access to toilets and light up dark areas so therewas "no room to hide”.

Trash covers the floor of a public toilet in Grafton.

"If we have repeated behaviour such as this will have to consider other methods of when to have them open for public use,” he said.

He asked people to be on the lookout for vandals.

"At the level of vandalism (discovered yesterday), report it to the police and our after-hours staff,” he said.

To report vandalism, phone Grafton police on 6642 0222.