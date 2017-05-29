Ratepayers happy to pay once figures explained

PENNY DROPS: Cr Karen Toms explains how the SRV will be calculated to South Grafton builder Col Brown.

SOUTH Grafton builder Col Brown has changed his mind over the affordability of the special rates variation Clarence Valley Council says it needs to help get its finances in order.

Mr Brown attended the council's listening post at Grafton Shoppingworld on Friday ready to let the council know the community could not afford an 8% rise on what it's paying now.

Instead he changed his mind when he learned how SRV would be calculated on just the base rate component of his rates, not the bottom line.

"It's certainly cleared up the rates issue for me," he said.

"I never realised it was just the base rate they were going to increase, not the whole charge.

"You couldn't expect someone to pay an extra 8% on the bottom line figure, but just on the base rate, it's reasonable."

Cr Andrew Baker suspected there were others in the community under the same impression as Mr Brown.

He researched the figures and came armed with a spreadsheet that show the highest SRV increase would be $50 a year in the Yamba residential C category and dropped as low as $19 a year.

He said in the business category the highest increase would be $7576 a year, but this was for a large complex with with "about 20" businesses renting shops in it.

"When that figure is averaged out between them, the increase is lower than a lot of other business categories," Cr Baker said.

Mr Baker said the public response to the SRV had surprised him.

"What we've found generally is once people see the actual figures, they're more than happy to pay their way," he said.

The council will follow the listening posts with a combination of drop-in centres and round table conferences around the region over the next five days.

The council's acting general manager, Ashley Lindsay, said drop-in centres would allow people to turn up at the various venues and discuss the planning and financial documents currently on exhibition and get help on how to make a submission, or people could sign up to participate in one of the series of roundtables where ideas and issues could be discussed with councillors and staff.

"To keep the discussion at the roundtables focused, we've decided they should concentrate on a possible application for a special rates variation as we believe that is the area that is likely to attract the most interest," he said.

"People will still be required to make submissions by the usual formal means, but these roundtable forums will give them the opportunity to work through some of the planned efficiency measures and service reductions currently before councillors."

The five drop-in centres are:

Maclean: Wednesday from 10am to 2pm at the Council Chambers.

Iluka: Wednesday from 10am to 2pm in the Iluka Public Library.

Grafton: Thursday 10am to 2pm at the Grafton Community Centre

South Grafton: Thursday, 10am to 2pm New School of Arts

Yamba: Friday, noon to 3pm Yamba Shopping Fair.

The roundtables will be held at:

Iluka: Library Thursday 5.30-7.30pm

Maclean Council Chambers Friday 5.30-7.30pm

South Grafton: New School of Arts Saturday 4-6pm

Yamba: Sunday, June 4 11am-1pm.

Bookings are essential for the roundtables. RSVP to Karlie on 6643 0212.