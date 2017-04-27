21°
Council decision erodes ratepayer trust

Bill North | 27th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
TOUGH DECISION: Former Clarence Valley deputy mayor Craig Howe believes a rate rise is a better alternative to slashing council services.
TOUGH DECISION: Former Clarence Valley deputy mayor Craig Howe believes a rate rise is a better alternative to slashing council services. Jarrard Potter

ANDREW BAKER: Asks why should ratepayers be forced to pay more for council's mistakes. He said there is no need for ratepayers to pay an extra 41% rates when councils have alternatives. He says council has too much general fund debt by about $40 million.
ANDREW BAKER: Asks why should ratepayers be forced to pay more for council's mistakes. He said there is no need for ratepayers to pay an extra 41% rates when councils have alternatives. He says council has too much general fund debt by about $40 million.Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner Tim Howard

FROM social media forums to the bar room floor, this past week Clarence Valley residents have voiced widespread disapproval to council's decision to support the previously rejected Special Rates Variation.

But it's a perceived lack of transparency, as much as the election promise "back-flip" itself, that has riled ratepayers.

Yamba resident Ray Hunt has been a vocal opponent to a rates rise.

Ray Hunt is a Clarence Valley Triathlon Club member who competes at world championship masters events.
Ray Hunt is a Clarence Valley Triathlon Club member who competes at world championship masters events. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

"The community has already been asked numerous times whether they want an SRV and each time the community has said no.

"The big problem is council has been having workshops behind closed doors. They've told us they've been through it all and done everything that can be done.

"We have to take their word for it, and I can't accept that. I'm not an idiot and a lot of people in the community are not idiots, but they're treating us like idiots.

"The bloody frustrating thing is they just say 'trust us', but with some of the galahs they have on there, I don't trust them.

"In a court of law, justice can be seen to be done. But this is not seen to be done."

>> SRV: 'We had no other choice'

Clarenza resident Gary Nichols said called for council to "stop blaming its financial woes on the amalgamation" and to "stop treating ratepayers with contempt".

Gary Nichols plays The Last Post at the Grafton Anzac Day service.
Gary Nichols plays The Last Post at the Grafton Anzac Day service. Adam Hourigan

"Ratepayers are still ropable on the decision to pay out the general manager, the water rates increase, the list goes on. Everything seems to be going up and up as they try to find a way out of financial strife and it's having an effect on ratepayers."

Craig Howe was deputy mayor when the SRV was first put on the table as a potential solution to fulfil State Government requirements to be Fit For The Future. He decided not to run for re-election last September, but maintains strong views on the subject from the sideline.

He defended council's latest decision as a necessary one, however unpopular.

TOUGH DECISION: Former Clarence Valley deputy mayor Craig Howe believes a rate rise is a better alternative to slashing council services.
TOUGH DECISION: Former Clarence Valley deputy mayor Craig Howe believes a rate rise is a better alternative to slashing council services. Jarrard Potter

"As unpopular as it was and as unpalatable as it was, none of us on the previous council wanted to lob a rate rise upon residents, and ourselves," Mr Howe said.

"The SRV is not the golden chalice but it's certainly going to keep the finances in the right direction."

Mr Howe said it was a more viable option than slashing council services.

"When we looked at the 'sell the farm' approach, it didn't look like it was viable then," he said. "Obviously (the new council) wanted to test the waters with it again, and again it's been proven to be something that's not going to work in the long term.

>> RELATED STORY: Council looks to $5 million asset sale

"A rate rise is not popular and it's not fun, but the bottom line is if there isn't enough money to do the work, it doesn't get done. In the big scheme of things it's not going to work out a lot of money compared to the benefits it will bring. Two dollars out of a pay packet is a lot of money and a hard slog for many, but at what point do you cut services to the bone and then cut the bone in half?"

Mr Hunt is adamant a rate rise will hit the Clarence Valley community hard and that service cuts would be the lesser of two evils.

"It's a no-win situation; residents don't want rate rises or service cuts," he said. "But an SRV will not only knock ratepayers for six. One third of the Lower Clarence population is over 65, so you can rest assured there's a lot of pensioners involved. It's going to affect businesses, and the working and non-working community. It's a backward step.

"The community says no to reducing services, but council should just bite the bullet and do it. And they've got to do it on open council, so everyone can see it.

"The third choice is to build up industry and get it flowing, which will trickle money into economy - but we don't have time."

Another resident Paul Hewitt said councillors claiming there was no other viable choice was 'rubbish'.

"Another kick in the teeth for our system, sadly trust is near non-existent," Mr Hewitt posted on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page.

"Will we remember this at next election? Our wallets may keep this in our minds.

"I doubt this will be forgotten. Still more rate periods between now and then, every one of them a reminder the current crew better do something 'extraordinary' to overcome this breach of trust."

What other ratepayers are saying ...

Dean Valerio: "We haven't been informed as to how they came to the conclusion that it was the only way to resolve the issue rather than cost savings from other areas."

Gary Nichols: "To the councillors who backflipped on the special rates rise, you've just lost the trust of a lot of people in the Clarence Valley.

Geoff Worrill: "Water rates tripling ... and land rates hiked so much you can't afford to live in this Valley... do they think ratepayers have an endless money tree to pay for their stuff ups?"

Karleen Murray: "They have already put up the cost of our water rates by a ridiculous amount. Why should we be paying for the council's monumental stuff ups?"

Topics:  clarence valley council craig howe fit for the future ratepayers rate rise rates ray hunt srv

