Rates debate rages at community meeting

Caitlan Charles | 17th Jun 2017 10:00 AM
CFMEU North Coast representative Dean Reily, Peter Kelly, HSU Organiser Public Health Division and Robert Usher from Clarence Valley Community Unions.

PASSIONATE plea were heard at a Clarence Valley Community Unions meeting when Peter Kelly, HSU Organiser Public Health Division spoke of how cutting penalty rates could impact workers.

The Fair Work Commission has made the decision to cut penalty rates from July 1.

Mr Kelly said he knows from his own experience before working in the health sector how important the penalty rates are.

"I know how exactly big of a deal this is to remove penalty rates, I know that if you didn't work weekends, you had bugger-all money in your back pocket next week when your pay day comes in,” he said.

"One of the things that I always hear from people, and it's something I do believe in myself, I don't want to be part of a generation that hands down worse conditions to the next.

"I know we always say that, but here is a decision that is going to happen, we're going to see people on weekends have their real wages cut because someone thinks that weekends aren't worth it any more.”

Mr Kelly urged people to contact Member for Page, Kevin Hogan and tell him how they feel about penalty rates being cut.

However, Mr Hogan said the government does not set penalty rates, the Fair Work Commission does.

"Many small shops, pharmacies, takeaways and hotels have found it simply too expensive to open on Sundays,” he said.

"The commission specifically said in its decision that it sets no precedent for other workers who work on weekends, such as nurses or emergency services workers.

"The Fair Work Commission says its decision to modify Sunday penalty rates will help small business open their doors, compete on a level playing field with big businesses, and create more jobs.”

Jane Laverty, NSW Business Chamber Regional Manager Northern Rivers, said the chamber had been quite involved in the process and their aim was to help get more young people into jobs.

"I've got young adult children myself, and I know how important it is to ensure young people have employment,” she said.

"This is where we can't look at one thing that's happening in isolation, its got to be a bigger picture.”

Ms Laverty said since the original announcement was made, there has been changes to the minimum wage.

"It's a counter balance to what's happening here.

"I think it's about us looking at it inside the big picture and that includes other costs of living, affordable housing, education, and so it's not just to say lets just blame our small business operators, and penalty rates, this is a bigger picture in terms of the survival of everyone.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
