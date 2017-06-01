Rates roundtables to begin in Iluka

THE first of a series of "roundtables" where people can discuss a possible application by the Clarence Valley Council for a special rates variation is to be held in Iluka today at the Iluka Library from 5.30 to 7.30pm.

Council is considering making an application for an 8% rate rise each year for three years (cumulative impact of 25.9%) but is keen to consult with the community to see if there are other proposals that would help it meet the NSW Government's Fit for the Future financial benchmarks. If adopted, the rate increase would apply only to a portion of people's total rates notice.

Further roundtables will be held at the Maclean Council Chambers from 5.30-7.30pm on Friday, the New School of Arts Neighbourhood House South Grafton from 4-6pm on Saturday and the Treelands Drive Community Centre Yamba from 11am-1pm on Sunday.

To help council with staffing arrangements, RSVPs are required. For Iluka, RSVPs will be required by 3pm Thursday. All other RSVPs will need to be submitted by 3pm Friday. Contact Karlie on 6643 0200 to register.