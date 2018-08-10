Menu
WEDDING BELLS: Joshua and Rochelle Humphris are the first couple to have their reception at the Mary Valley Rattler Station Cafe.
Rattle Station wedding heralds new era

Philippe Coquerand
9th Aug 2018 6:21 PM
IT WAS the first wedding ever held at the Mary Valley Rattler Station Cafe two weeks ago.

Gympie bride Rochelle Humphris (nee Blundell), 21, and husband Joshua Humphris, 22, celebrated their day, with 60 guests.

Those guests travelled from Melbourne, Rockhampton, Kingaroy, Murgon, Townsville, Chinchilla, Maclean and Brisbane.

The choice of venue was made after attending the cafe for a coffee with friends.

 

ROMANTIC WEDDING: Joshua and Rochelle Humphris were married last week at the railway station.
"We were originally planning to have it at another location in Gympie," Rochelle said.

"We had seen that the station would be doing weddings. We went there for a coffee with friends and as soon as we saw the set out of the room we wanted our reception to be there."

The wedding was made unique by the presence of Rochelle and Joshua's pet dog, one-week-old puppies and horses. Rochelle arrived at the ceremony in a horse drawn carriage.

Joshua studied Bachelor of Paramedic Science at the Central Queensland University and now works at Nolan Meat Works in Gympie.

 

Rochelle and Joshua Humphris getting carried away after the wedding ceremony.
Rochelle is a pharmacy assistant at Good Price Pharmacy in Gympie.

The wedding ceremony was held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 12:30pm on July 28.

The groomsmen were Brett Thynne and Liam Blundell, with the bridesmaids Chloe Thorpe and Mya Porter.

The couple spent 10 days in Tasmania for their honeymoon.

 

