Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Rattler's continued delays have created questions about its financial status.
The Rattler's continued delays have created questions about its financial status. Donna Jones
Council News

Rattler delays force council to give guarantee to auditors

scott kovacevic
by
12th Oct 2018 1:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE delays which stalled the Mary Valley Rattler's return for more than 300 days has forced Gympie Regional Council to give an assurance about the project to the Queensland's Audit Office.

Councillors endorsed 6-1 a letter of comfort being given to the Rattler Railway Company's board at their last ordinary meeting, with Cr Hilary Smerdon the lone vote against.

Cr Daryl Dodt was on leave, and Cr Glen Hartwig said he left to attend a personal matter.

A council spokeswoman said the letter was required under legislation.

 

Gympie Rattler getting ready.
Gympie Rattler getting ready. Renee Albrecht

"In light of the delays to the commencement of the Rattler Railway and the subsequent financial impact, the Queensland Audit Office, in accordance with normal practice, requested evidence to support the company's status in order to meet the auditor's obligations under Australian Auditing Standards," she said.

RELATED

* Mayor confident Rattler viable but won't exclude more costs

* REVEALED: Return of the Rattler, what was known and when

* WHO STUFFED UP? CEO's Rattler pitch raises questions

"The council, as 100 per cent owner of the Rattler Railway Company provided a Letter of Comfort in the format required and covers a period of 18 months from the date of the letter."

Letters of comfort are often used to assure financial bodies that obligations will be met.

They are not always legally binding.

As the letter of comfort was in committee, the exact contents of the letter or what obligation it relates to are unknown.

A QAO spokeswoman said confidentiality law means they are unable to release the document to the public.

auditors council delays mary valley rattler
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Vicki's 'gift of life' a medical first

    premium_icon Vicki's 'gift of life' a medical first

    News "Knowing their organs are helping somebody else, it makes grieving a little easier."

    • 12th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
    Units approved despite height breach

    premium_icon Units approved despite height breach

    Council News Plans to revamp the Convent Hotel property

    • 12th Oct 2018 8:00 AM
    It's all about pink

    It's all about pink

    News Tea on the Terrace for cancer research fund

    • 12th Oct 2018 7:02 AM
    The space to clear your head now open

    The space to clear your head now open

    Health Help arrives in the Lower Clarence

    • 12th Oct 2018 7:00 AM

    Local Partners