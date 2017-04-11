Raw talent, sheer power gets Harnova the win

RACING: Speed and talent was all Harnova needed to streak away on the home straight to take out this morning's De Rigueur 2YO Handicap by more than four lengths.

Trainer Neil Godbolt said it was exciting to see a horse with so much potential clear the field.

"He looks like he is going to be a pretty handy horse I think," he said.

"Providing everything goes right, he will be a city class horse. He is still learning what it's all about, but down the track I've got pretty high hopes for him.

"Even Luke (Dittman, jockey) said he does not know where he is or what he is doing at this stage, but hopefully it will all come together in time and he will go on to be a handy horse."

Yesterday's win adds to an impressive run of form for the two-year-old gelding, already notching up three wins from five starts, with a third Harnova's worst performance earlier this year at Newcastle.

Godbolt said it was purely raw talent that was getting Harnova across the line.

"We just hope everything goes well with him, and we will have some fun," he said.

"It's exciting to see these results from a horse still learning how to race, and he is one of those horses that has showed ability from day one and has always showed he has the ability there. But now it's just a matter of getting him to learn what it's all about and what to do on race day."

Looking ahead, Godbolt said he was hopeful to bring Harnova back to Grafton come the July Racing Carnival.

"Hopefully he may get back here for the two-year-old race here," he said.

"That's a race I've got earmarked for him, if everything works out right. He will still be a two-year-old until the end of July.

"It's definitely one of the races that I'm aiming for, but with the babies you never know. You've got them running well one day then they might go shin sore or anything tomorrow, so we will just play it by ear but that's one of the races I've got picked out for him."

>> FLASHBACK: Zumikon wins 2YO Springboard To Fame at 2016 July Racing Carnival

The win aboard Harnova took Dittman's streak to three wins in a row at Grafton after the talented Brisbane hoop swooped in for two wins from two rides seven days ago.