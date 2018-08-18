Ray of kindness for drought-weary folk

LET'S HELP: Ray White Grafton sales agent Tammy Lee with some of the donated goods for their Little Ray of Giving drought appeal.

TAMMY Lee admits, coming from the city, she had little understanding of what it was like out west.

But on reading a news article about the current dire drought situation, she was spurred into action.

"I thought that we had enough stuff to help out, so I decided to get involved and help,” she said.

Ms Lee is behind Ray White Grafton's Little Ray of Giving appeal and said she took advantage of Ray White's good name of giving.

"We're synonymous with our Christmas appeal so I just moved it forward and added in the drought appeal,” she said.

"We've got a Ray White rural office in Tamworth and I asked them how bad it is and what we can do and they said it was pretty bad and anything we could give would be appreciated.”

Ms Lee put the call out through their open houses and social media and said the response had been phenomenal.

"Heaps of people have contributed items,” she said.

"We're asking for anything, from food for the animals, clothing, toiletries, non-perishable items, water or anything else they can give.

"We had one person drive up from Cessnock with two carloads of items they'd gathered from their community to help.”

Ms Lee will deliver all the donated items to Tamworth on September 1 to be distributed to those in need.

All donation can be dropped at Ray White's Grafton office or for more information contact Ms Lee through the office.