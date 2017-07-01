Ray steps back but keeps it in family

TWENTY-ONE years after starting Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agents "from scratch”, Ray Donovan says it's time to take a step back onto the farm.

However his trademark voice will still ring over the saleyards every week, auctioning off the cattle.

"I'll still be there flying the flag,” he said.

Son Mitch has bought out the business and will take over the reins on July 1 and his mum, Helen, who will stay on for a while with the business, said Mitch had been around the cattle sales game as long as he was able.

"He used to come to the sales every week and push the little calves up the back when he was just three, and the boys were always at the yards every Monday night after school,” she said.

Mitch, who has worked full-time with the family company for the past 10 years, said it was a great time to come into the market.

"There's no better time, the cattle prices are the best they've ever been, the farmers are spending money and expanding their farms, the blueberries are coming to town on top of the bridge and highway work, I'm very lucky to be able to come in now, really,” Mitch said.

With the upturn in the market came a growth in rural property sales, so the family has brought in Patrick Allen to handle that side of the business, which Mitch said went hand-in-hand with stock.

"It's a lifetime relationship, you get a lot of referrals from property sales through the cattle - we sell their property and then introduce the new buyer and do their stock as well,” he said.

Even though the market is currently up, they are aware it isn't always easy, as was evident with the slump of four years ago and when Ray started in 1996.

"My first sale we had 320 head of cattle and the averages were just over $200 a head and now they are getting up to $1000,” Ray said.

"Back then a vealer would be lucky to get 70 cents per kilogram and it took a long time to get over the $1 mark.”

Mitch said it was the family service Ray had built up over the years that would continue to grow the business under his watch.

"Four years it was tough, and it was tough for everyone, but Ray has been working at it for six-and-a- half days a week for the last 20 years and now it's good he's got the opportunity to step back a bit,” he said.

"It's all paid off.”