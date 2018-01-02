Menu
RBT nabs Clarence Valley drivers on New Years

NSW Police Media Highway Patrol
Jarrard Potter
POLICE were out across the Clarence Valley on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, with random breath tests picking up drink drivers.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said an RBT set up on the southern side of the Grafton bridge tested 150 drivers yesterday.

Drivers interecepted also included an unlicensed 39-year-old Grafton woman at 11pm on New Year's Eve who allegedly returned a midrange sample. The woman was issued a court attendance notice for Grafton Local Court in February.

A provisional licence holder from Brooms Head also allegedly returned a midrange sample when stopped near the Maclean Showground.

Acting Insp Williams said alcohol was a theme of the new year celebration, with alcohol-related offences keeping police busy.

Overall, Acting Insp Williams said police were pleased with the behaviour of revellers.

