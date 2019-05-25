Re-elected MP eyes finish line for major projects

Member for Page Kevin Hogan at Zeebras in Casino talking about the Federal election.

AS THE the dust settles after the federal election campaign, the re-elected member for Page is looking at what is to come in the next three years.

With key infrastructure projects nearing completion, there will be plenty of opportunities for Nationals MP Kevin Hogan to cut ribbons.

The Pacific Highway upgrade, due to be completed in 2020, is set to be the main event and Mr Hogan said he was looking forward to seeing it finish.

Along with the NBN rollout, it was one of the key pieces of infrastructure which he said would ensure the electorate was better connected "both physically and digitally” to the world.

"This removes some of the obstacles for businesses to establish in the Clarence. This will mean more jobs in our region,” he said.

"A big focus of mine has been on job creation and nationally we have created 1.3 million over the last five years.”

Mr Hogan said he was also looking forward to delivering his election commitments which featured $6.5million for the Grafton Riverside Precinct and a new radiation therapy centre.

He recently announced his intention to move back into the Nationals fold, ending his eight-month stint on the cross bench. He said his mind was made up after the Liberal Party decision to prevent leadership changes in government and the decision of the Australian public to return the Morrison Government to power.