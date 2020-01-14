RE-PAW-TING FOR DUTY: Clarence pup wows Army recruiters

PRIVATE PUPPY: A kelpie pup that was in the Clarence Valley Council Animal Pound is now being trained as an explosive detection dog.

A CLARENCE Valley puppy has gone from the pound to the parade ground, after impressing canine recruiters in the Australian Army enough to be selected for explosive detection training.

The 12 month old kelpie arrived at Clarence Valley Council Animal Pound just before Christmas, but it wasn't long before his skills caught the attention first of NSW Corrective Services, then the military.

Assistant animal control officer Jaymie Richardson said the puppy was microchipped, but after two weeks with no sign of the owner the centre reached out to a rescue contact in Coffs Harbour to try and find the dog a new home.

"She got us on to Corrective Services, which then turned into the Army and they rang, we communicated for a few days, sending back and forth videos of him fetching balls and sniffing food," she said.

"It wasn't long before we got the phone call to say that they'll take him so our rescue lady from Coffs Harbour took him down to Sydney for us."

Ms Richardson said the dog had no previous training, but in the two weeks at the pound had taken to retrieving tennis balls and worked on his sitting and staying.

"When they're looking for dogs they're looking for ones that tend to be ball mad, chasing and retrieving," she said.

"They'll be training him up for the next two years and if all goes well then they'll be sending him out on to look for explosive devices."

CALL OF DUTY: Clarence Valley Council animal control officers Jaymie Richardson and Shirley King helped get a 12-month-old kelpie from the pound to the Australian Army.

Ms Richardson said the Army was tight-lipped about specific details of their dog training program, apart from knowing the pup is now in a Sydney barracks.

While the Army doesn't come knocking for canine recruits every day, Ms Richardson said she was hopeful this would open up a new avenue for rehoming dogs from the Clarence Valley.

"We have had dog one previously go and this is our second which is pretty exciting, it's opening up a new connection to be able to get more dogs rehoused," she said.

"we've got the connection now, the officer that collected this kelpie said if we had more dogs to be in touch and they could arrange the same sort of thing.

"It's a pretty exciting thing to happen."

Council's acting director of environment, planning and community Adam Cameron said this result was an example of the commitment of the staff at the pound.

"They go the extra mile to re-home as many animals as they can and also to think about the skill involved in getting a dog to that point where the defence force would be interested in taking them on, it's a big deal," he said.