Reaching for books at local library

THE readers of the Clarence Valley seem to like a little more action in their book world, according to borrowing figures from the local libraries.

Following the release of the Civica libraries index, showing that from the 28.4 million books borrowed in Australia from the past year, our readers agreed with the most popular author Lee child, author of the Jack Reacher series, filling three of the top five spots at our libraries.

They also agreed with the most popular Australian author borrowed, with Di Morrisey a popular choice, her novel Rain Music topping both local and national lists.

Clarence Regional Librarian said that the stats showed that the popular books didn't have to belong to the heavyweights of literature.

"For Di Morrisey, it's the Australian content that draws people in," she said.

"They're easy to read. They're fast-paced and have a good story, it's exciting and there's action. They're great for people who want to veg out and just read."

Mrs Breward said that locally it was pleasing to see that Gillian Mears childrens book "The Cat With The Coloured Tail" was the most popular junior fiction book in her hometown library.

And while there had been many trends in book borrrowing over the years, from the Harry Potter series, to Twilight and the Wimpy Kid series, she said that there was one book that had lasted the ages, and sure enough, it's the top of the local tree.

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar for sure," she said. "I've been in library's 30 years and it's always in the collection."