Reaching for her dreams

ABOVE: Princess Aurora and her Prince at Tokyo Disney. LEFT: Morgan teaching the senior performance group at her old studio.

MORGAN Holt is proof that dance can be made into much more than a hobby, but it still takes a lot of discipline and hard work.

The former Grafton dancer has divided her time all over the dance world performing, but she said she was keen to pass on her knowledge to the next generation of dancers.

Following in her sister's footsteps at the age of four, Miss Holt began her dance training with the Nicole Shipman Academy of Dance, and continued her dance studies through South Grafton High School.

She also attended the Rebecca Ross School of Dance in Woolgoolga and Julie Ross Dance Studio in Coffs Harbour to expand her knowledge in other styles.

"What I feel I have learned most is the importance of having different teachers,” she said.

"All teachers specialise in a certain genre and you want to soak up as much knowledge as you can so you can be the most knowledgeable and versatile dancer you can be.”

After finishing high school, she moved to Sydney to study dance full time at Urban Dance Centre and to receive a Certificate IV in Performing Arts.

"Studying in Sydney opened many opportunities for me because we were working daily with the best in the industry,” she said. This led to work in music videos, professional dance companies, hair expo, TV shows, corporate events, fashion shows and much more. From here, Ms Holt was also able to audition for jobs overseas. She worked for several years as a dancer with Princess Cruise Lines, lived in Dubai working in a dinner show called Pacha as an aerialist and Dance Captain - which included acts from all over the world.

In between contracts she also returned to Sydney to work for the agency Grayboy, leading to more work in Australia and including a job on the X Factor.

A change of town led to another opportunity, when she moved to Tamworth for her partner's work which led to teaching in a large dance school in the town.

"Several months later myself and long time friend Kristi Cini bought the dance school, and in July last year we decided to custom build a new school due to the growing number of students,” she said.

However, another opportunity opened up in October, and in January this year again she moved back overseas to take up a job she'd be eyeing off for a long time.

"In January, I moved to Tokyo to take on a new job. I still work extensively with our school in Tamworth, but I also perform full-time in Japan at Tokyo Disneyland.”

Ms Holt said an important mindset for her was to stay true to herself and to always be kind.

"No one is like you and that is a special thing,” she said. "No one wants to work with a dancer who has a terrible attitude, and you never know where someone will help you get in this industry.”

She said it was important to thank those who had supported her, including her parents, mentors, teachers and others who had helped through the journey.

"I also cannot thank my amazing mother and father enough for the sacrifices that they made for me growing up so that I could do what I love. Luckily it worked out,” she said.

Finally, she said, many people think that dance is just a hobby and that it can't be made into a serious job, but she was proof that this wasn't the case.

"At 21 I bought my first home, I currently own two businesses and I am planning to buy another home at the end of the year.

"I am so thankful that I have a job where I smile every day, that makes me happy and where I get to see the world.

"Dance classes teach your children so much more than just how to dance.

"It teaches discipline, respect, self confidence, dedication, team work, time management, responsibility, how to take constructive criticism, that losing happens sometimes, getting them off their phone and last of all, that hard work will always pay off.”