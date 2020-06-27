READ: The final print edition of The Daily Examiner

The front page of the very last edition of The Daily Examiner's 161-year print history on 27th June, 2020.

TODAY marks the start of a new chapter in the 161-year history of The Daily Examiner.

The front page of the June 26, 2020 edition is the last in the publication's record-breaking continuous run of print for a daily regional masthead in Australia.

Over the past decade our readers have migrated to online, reaching a critical mass, and now it is time we let go of tradition and transition to a digital-only world.

But such is the marvel of technology, even our last print edition can be read online, right here when you subscribe to our website.

The 64-page souvenir edition of The Daily Examiner on 27th June, 2020 marks the end of a record-breaking 161-year continuous run of print.

A new version of the digital print edition will continue for those who prefer to flick through the pages, in a more interactive, user-friendly format.

A new version of the digital print edition will continue for those who prefer to flick through the pages, in a more interactive, user-friendly format.

If you're thinking of subscribing, but have difficulty understanding all the technical jargon, we've broken it down for you with simple, step by step instructions on the subscription process.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY EXAMINER WEBSITE

• Go to the www.dailyexaminer.com.au website (you're already here, so that's a good start!)

You will receive a Samsung Galaxy Tablet when you subscribe to The Daily Examiner for 12 months, or you can trial our digital product for two months free (limited time only). The Daily Examiner

• In the top right corner of the page it will say 'Subscribe'. Click that button.

• Have a read through each offer available

• Once you've decided which subscription you'd like, click the pink 'Get this Plan' button.

• Fill out the form (you will need an email address)

• Make sure you write down your password!

• When finished, click the pink 'Continue to payment'

• Fill out your payment details and click the next pink button 'Purchase Subscription'.

• On the next page, select which email newsletters you'd like to receive (morning news and breaking news are our most popular).

• Now select your favourite topics you'd like to follow (optional) then click 'Continue reading'

Congratulations! You now have access to premium local news content!

HOW TO SIGN IN TO YOUR SUBSCRIPTION

• Go to the www.dailyexaminer.com.au website

• In the top right corner of the page it will say 'Login'. Click that button.

• Type in your email address and password then click 'Log in'.

HOW TO FOLLOW SPECIFIC TOPICS

• Are you only interested in news about Clarence Valley Council? Or perhaps news specific to Yamba? There's a way to get alerts for specific news topics by simply following that topic.

• Go to a story that is relevant to your favourite topic

• Scroll down to the bottom of the story There, you will find a series of keywords (also known as web tags) with a light grey border and tag image next to it.

• When you click on the relevant keyword it will take you to a page with more stories about that topic

• If you wish to follow this topic, simply click the blue button in the top right corner called 'Follow (topic name)'. e.g. 'Follow Clarence Fires'.

• Alternatively, it might say 'Sign in to follow'. If it does, simply sign in using your email address and password.