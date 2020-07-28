HOONS: Readers reveal dangerous driver hot spots

"A young L-plater took the car to do some Saturday morning burnouts with mates in the car, lost traction and hit two trees." – Jacina Kirby

CLARENCE Valley residents have revealed a handful of hoon hot spots following the licence suspension of a 25-year-old P-plater last week.

On Friday the male driver was issued with several infringement notices when Grafton Highway Patrol detected the vehicle travelling 69km/h over the limit. Officers later discovered the vehicle was involved in burnout offences the previous day in Junction Hill.

While one driver is now off the road, readers have said it continues to be a chronic issue across the region.

Jacinda Kirby posted a photo on The Daily Examiner Facebook page to show the aftermath of a burnout gone wrong.

"This was a few weeks ago in Milton Street," she said.

Julie Watkins-Burke revealed that Armidale Road experienced dangerous driver behaviour "night after night," Lyn Shephard said she was "always waiting for a big bang" along Swallow Road in South Grafton, while Heiidi Walker said "there are people doing burnouts all the time nearly every night near the racecourse, Turf Street as well."

In the Lower Clarence, Christine Anne said that Clarence Street in Brushgrove was also a problem spot due to it being "one long stretch of road from the bridge to about 3km out of town."

Around the new bridge at Lawrence was also becoming a problem Jennifer Bancroft added.

Are you living near a hoon hotspot? Share your experience in the comments below.