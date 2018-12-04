Reading Tracks helps fill the gap

MINNIE Waters author Margaret James has been making an impact on Indigenous students struggling to grasp reading in their younger years.

A series of books called Reading Tracks by Ms James, developed to help students learn to read, have proven to be so successful a number of schools nationwide have placed orders for them.

Ms James said she was filling a gap in literacy resources for students who struggled to grasp reading in their younger years.

"The project was deemed to be of such enormous significance that it was funded by the Prime Minister and Cabinet's office,” Ms James said.

"There are plenty of early reading resources for younger students but limited appropriate learn-to-read material for teenagers and older students. These books have been designed to help engage those older students who are substantially behind their peers in print literacy.”

The fifteen learn-to-read books, and seven storybooks, that took three years from concept to print were developed in collaboration with Elders and students, and feature the cultural practices of food gathering - hunting, tracking and fishing,

"Aboriginal language words, and light Aboriginal English, are included in the dialogue to keep the characters authentic and to draw attention to the ancient languages of our First Nations people, still spoken in Australia. Standard English is used in the narrative to make the books accessible to all Australian learners.” explained the author.

Ms James worked closely with Elders and students, going on bush trips and yarning about tracking, hunting and fishing to ensure that the stories were culturally accurate.

"We dug for goannas hidden in their burrows, in freezing winds in the Gibson Desert winter; looked for signs of witchetty grubs living deep in the roots of witchetty trees in Central Australian temperatures in the high 40s; and dug waist high for a tiny sip of honey from an ochre-coloured honey ant in the Western MacDonnell ranges,” Ms James said.

The former lecturer in Indigenous Tertiary Education enlisted the help of middle and high school students in several schools in the Northern Territory.

"Elders edited the books to confirm they were appropriate for publication and the students, of which six illustrated the books, gave their feedback after reading them,” Ms James said.