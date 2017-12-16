Ready for life after school

Jack Liyou and Amy Edwards are two of South Grafton High School's high achievers.

A FEW months ago, Jack Liyou was ready to drop Society and Culture, but he was lucky he didn't.

Two days ago when he opened his HSC results, Jack had scored a massive 93 in his exam, giving him the only band six out of all HSC students at South Grafton High School.

With his ATAR of 87.65, Jack is one of South High's biggest achievers for the year, but that doesn't change the fact that he's excited to be leaving school.

"I'm a bit exhausted,” he said. "The whole year has been (busy), the study, suspense and there have been a lot of late nights.”

"I'm not too sure what's next. I've applied for some university courses but I don't really know what I'm going to do yet.”

Jack has applied to universities in Sydney and Melbourne, but he's also thinking about taking a year out of education to live in a big city and experience life outside the Clarence Valley.

"I think finishing the HSC will be a lot more rewarding once I figure out what I want to do,” he said.

"But right now, it's still just a number, but it's always good to know that you've done well.

"I was quite shocked to get a band six.”

Jack is excited to get out there and do something new with his life.

"You're kind of in your own little bubble here, and I guess now we get to experience the real world,” he said.

Amy Edwards, who received and ATAR of 81.5, is expecting to head off to the big smoke too, applying to universities in Queensland and Sydney.

Now that she has finished the HSC, she's relieved it's all over with her marks reaching the high 70s and 80s.

"I'm nervous about moving away, I get really homesick even just leaving the house for a few weeks,” she said.

Despite that, she's excited for everything ahead, having already spent some time overseas to celebrate the end of her schooling life.

"I went to London after school, so I've already got my celebrating done,” she said.