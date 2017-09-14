Yamba's ocean rock pool ready for summer

IT WOULD have been a sad summer for many holiday makers in Yamba with the closure of the ocean rock pool.

But luckily, the pool, at the town's Main Beach, opened again yesterday after being closed since early August when water levels dropped to unsafe levels because of cracks in the structure.

During the closure and while the pool was empty, the Clarence Valley Council had marine engineering specialists inspect it. They identified a short-term solution in consultation with council staff and will provide information about options for medium and longer-term solutions in about a month.

Short-term solutions involved identifying and injecting known cracks and leaks with a filler/sealer and capping those with a harder rapid-set compound so it won't be disturbed by machinery during pool cleaning.

The council's open spaces and facilities manager, Peter Birch, said most of the known leaks had been treated and the pool was now holding sufficient water levels to be re-opened to the public.

"Each time we clean the pool now we will assess and apply more filler to leak points if needed," he said.

"We're not sure how well this will work in the longer term ... but we will be keeping a very close eye on it."