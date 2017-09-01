Ready for ultimate adrenaline rush

RIDING Jackson Felton, of Kyogle, will compete in the bull riding tonight.

PBR kicks off in Grafton:

IT'S an unexplainable feeling, says PBR rider Jackson Felton. Those final seconds before the chute opens and 900 kilos of muscle thrashes and twists while you hold on for those precious eight seconds.

"Once you get in the chute, everything just zones out," Mr Felton said. "People could be yelling and screaming but you can't hear anything because you just become focussed."

Felton, who will compete in tonight's PBR competition at Grafton Showgrounds, is no stranger to the professional bull riding circuit.

"Bull riding runs in the family, so it was inevitable I'd become a rider," he said. "I simply love it."

After a lifetime of working alongside riders and bulls, Felton said understanding and anticipating animal behaviour was crucial.

"Just being around them for years, you get to know their body language so you can move and change with them," he said. "If one's a bit touchy and cranky, well then you know to be quiet and not do certain things."

Jody Ruhland from PBR said the 40 bulls in tonight's event were athletes in their own right.

"The bulls have to qualify the same way the guys do at this elite level," Ms Ruhland said. "The bulls are actually competing as well for prizes such as bucking bull of the year."

Mr Felton said Hillbilly Deluxe was a favourite in the 40-bull line-up.

"He's definitely a fun ride," he said. "He's easy to get along with and the one you want to get on to score some points."