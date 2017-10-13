25°
Ready, set, go for season on the sand

READY: Minnie Water Wooli Nippers starts on Sunday.
WANT to find out what it's like to be part of a surf life saving club?

Minnie Water Wooli Surf Life Saving Club is holding an open day at Main Beach from 9am to 1pm this Sunday to coincide with the start of the Nippers season.

The wider community is invited to come along and take a closer look at the clubhouse and what it's like to be a nipper, a patrol member or volunteer.

"Our members don't just patrol the beach,” a club spokesperson said. "Your local surf club has a role for everyone and plays a much bigger part in the local community than you might think.

There are dozens of roles that you can take on in your local surf life saving club which will see you making a difference to the safety of our beaches and make you feel part of the NSW Surf Life Saving family.

MWWSLSC will host a range of activities open to the public, which will include lifesaving demonstrations and clubhouse tours, while the club's nippers (aged fvei to 14) will go through their weekly session for the duration of the event.

There will also be a barbecue courtesy of Nippers families to help fundraise for club competitions and equipment.

Schedule of events for the Minnie Water Wooli Surf Life Saving Club Open Day this Sunday, 15th October, 2017.
"Our patrol team who will also be actively on patrol on the day, will be assisted by our support crew of volunteers who will offer people the chance to try out a range of beach activities, check out our ATV and watercraft equipment and board display with demonstrations from our IRB crew and Boat crew.

"Our open day is limited to land only activities, but we will endeavour to have plenty of action on display including board rescue scenarios and basic first aid giving you a genuine feel for the challenges and excitement of surf lifesaving.

"Our 2017/2018 season has just commenced and it's not too late for you and your family to join your local club and together with our support team we can assist you with membership, with training opportunities and showing you what we do best in our local community.

"Join us on the beach!”

The day will begin with an official welcome at 9.30am.

Topics:  minnie water-wooli surf life saving club mwwslsc nippers open day whatson

Grafton Daily Examiner
