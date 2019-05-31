READY, SET, GO: Pollies get a move on for good cause

ALL NIGHT LONG: Local politicians kicked off the challenge with the team at Anytime Fitness yesterday.

ALL NIGHT LONG: Local politicians kicked off the challenge with the team at Anytime Fitness yesterday. Kathryn Lewis

LOCAL politicians donned their running shoes to officially start an all-night challenge to raise money for suicide prevention.

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Mayor Jim Simmons and councillor Richie Williams took their place on the treadmills this afternoon to kick things off.

Anytime Fitness owners Kathryn Langford and Jenny Ryder said it was great to see so many politicians out for the cause.

"It just shows how passionate Grafton is about suicide prevention,” she said.

The Anytime Fitness team has done all the preparation to settle in for a long but exciting night.

Ms Langford said while tomorrow she would be exhausted, the atmosphere in the room made staying awake easy.

"We are here for 24 hours so when they need a break we will just jump in,” she said.

"We will try not to turn the treadmills off.”

The theme, fitting for the Jacaranda city, is "purple power”, so don your best outfit today and head along to support the cause before 3pm.

There are a few slots still available, to book go to www.anytimefitness.com.au/ treadmillevent.