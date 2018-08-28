READY TO DANCE: Buccs earn grand final berth

Sam Zuill looks for support out wide during the Far North Coast Rugby President's Cup major semi-final at Wollongbar.

RUGBY UNION: For the second year in a row the Yamba Buccaneers have booked a Far North Coast Rugby grand final berth with a thrilling 24-18 victory over minor premiers Evans River Killer Whales.

But it was far from easy for the Yamba side, who had a polarising day on the field at Wollongbar.

After jumping out to a quick 24-3 lead at half time, the Buccaneers gave up 15 unanswered points and almost the game in the second half.

Buccaneers scrum half Sam Zuill dives across to score a try during the Far North Coast Rugby President's Cup major semi-final at Wollongbar. Graham Mackie

Club president Adrian Miller, who sat out the clash due to a calf injury, said the first half was the side's best all season.

"We played great for about 35 minutes of the game and then we were pretty average in the second half,” he said.

"We were firing in attack and our defence was really solid in the opening half but it just got flipped on its head. We went away from the game plan and the discipline was lacking.”

The Buccaneers gave up close to 15 penalties in the second half as Evans began to show why they had been the form side of the competition.

Buccaneers' forward Joe Walker is cut down in a tackle during the Far North Coast Rugby President's Cup major semi-final at Wollongbar. Graham Mackie

But it was the valiant defence of the Buccaneers led by their big men in the middle, that ensured they earnt first entry to the grand final.

"In a way I think it was the perfect way for us to win,” Miller said. "We were forced to dig deep to hold on at the end there, we denied them a few opportunities to seal the win.

"If we had run away with it we could have gone in to the grand final too confident.

"Now we know we have to stay focussed and work hard over the next two weeks.”

Buccaneers captain Jason James attempts to break free of a tackle during the Far North Coast Rugby President's Cup major semi-final at Wollongbar. Graham Mackie

Miller heaped the praise on the Buccaneers forward pack with Bleddyn Gant and Joe Walker standing up for the side in the early stages.

"Evans has a really strong and experienced forward pack and we managed to stick it to them,” Miller said. "Our scrum was pretty dominant which rarely happens against them.”

Evans River will get another opportunity to secure a grand final berth this weekend when they meet Kyogle Cockies at Crozier Field.

The grand final will be held at the same venue on September 8.