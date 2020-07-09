READY TO RACE? Here’s how you can get to Grafton Cup Day

Brad and Shanna Farrell with Jenny and Robert Stockdale at Ramornie Day at Clarence River Jockey Club

NEED to get out and see the horses run as the July Carnival’s big day comes around but worried you wouldn’t with restrictions in place?

The good news is there’s plenty of room, and it’s easy to get a ticket to Grafton Cup Day.

“Just ring up, join the club, and in you come,” Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer Michael Beattie said.

“If you’re already a member, all you have to do is ring up and book a spot, so we know you’re coming.”

A recent change to the status of the race club to a major sporting event has allowed the club to operate under a capacity of 1500 people for the two major days.

Crowd areas are separated to accommodate social distancing rules, and while the member’s bar area is booked out, there is lots more space to be had.

“There’s plenty of room in the betting ring, and those that were there (for Ramornie Day) had a great day,” Mr Beattie said.

A starting crowd of around 600 came to the gates early on Ramornie Day despite the poor weather, and Mr Beattie said even with the rain, it was all covered.

“If we get better weather, it’d be great, but if not it’s still very comfortable,” he said.

“All the seating is undercover, and you can go out and watch the races, and you’re still undercover, so it all works pretty well.”

Mr Beattie said while it would be great to operate the carnival under normal circumstances with teeming crowds, it was good to see people still come out and support the carnival with the restrictions in place.

“It’s great to see and feel that we’re back to somewhere near a normal lifestyle,” he said.

Gates open for Grafton Cup Day at 11am, with the first race at 12.15pm.