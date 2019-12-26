READY TO RUMBLE: Big guns in town for Lawrence Rodeo

RODEO:The new year is fast approaching but Lawrence has saved the best for last with its annual Twilight Rodeo to light up Maclean Showground on Saturday.

Known for drawing big names, the list of competitors in 2019 is the biggest yet, and has some of the best in the country making the trip for the Valley’s biggest rodeo.

“It’s going to be a huge event this year,” event organiser Bruce Green said.

“The highlight of the night will be the Want’s Constructions Shootout which will feature some really big names,” Green said.

Top professional bull rider Lachlan Richardson is among the elite names on the list.

Richardson has had another impressive year on the PBR circuit.

“Having Lachlan coming to compete is massive. It’s his first year back in Australia after winning big money in the US and qualifying for the national finals in Las Vegas almost every year,” Green said.

“We’ll also have Clint Glass, Saras Ramsay and some other top riders from around the country.”

Green said the drought prevented some riders from participating but recent rain made a big difference.

“I’m glad the rain has come to soften the ground up. We were going to start watering it as it was too dry and people would have choked on dust,” he said.

“We’re expecting nice weather and some big numbers on Saturday

“There will be some top bulls coming from Wayne Fitzsimmons in Branxton. Joel Chevalley is supplying bulls for shootout and Kerry Hall is providing the bucking horses.”

With a massive event card, Green has pushed the start time back to 1pm for junior, novice and female events before the conventional rodeo which will start at the usual 6pm slot.

“Spectators can come watch it all and make and day of it,” he said.

Gates open at noon for a 1pm start on Saturday. Entry is $25 for adults, $55 for families, $15 for kids 16 and free for children under 5 years old.