Dancers ready to take stage in Lower Clarence

Students from Clarence River Dance Academy put the finishing touches onto one of their dances in preparation for this weekend's Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod.

THE sound of an eight count and dance steps may have echoed through the Maclean Civic Hall on Wednesday night in a last-minute rehearsal, but later this week the stage will never be empty.

The Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod starts today with novice and senior solos, and Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod president and Clarence River Dance Academy teacher Adele Lewis said although there was a lot of hard work put in beforehand, the eisteddfod was a great way to instil confidence in the competitors over the following week.

"It really gives them a love of dance, and a confidence to get up and show what they've learned," she said.

And after helping thousands of students over the years perform, many who are now with professional dance companies and working overseas, Mrs Lewis said it all started by giving it their best in local competitions.

"They all get together as well, often eisteddfods are the only times a lot of the students from different studios meet up and have a bit of fun - there's a great mateship that forms," she said.

The highlights of the competition are the scholarship finals next Saturday, and the troupe days, which run on Saturday night and all day Sunday.

"The hall will be filled to capacity then."

