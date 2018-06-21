Real estate agent child abduction, sex abuse case to trial

Sunshine Coast businessman Richard Michael Espray is facing multiple charges related to the alleged abuse and abduction of a teenage girl.

Sunshine Coast businessman Richard Michael Espray is facing multiple charges related to the alleged abuse and abduction of a teenage girl.

A TRIAL date has been set for a well-known Coast real estate agent who will contest child abuse and abduction charges.

It's alleged Richard Michael Espray had a sexual relationship with a girl who was aged 13 at the time.

He is facing a number of charges including indecent treatment of a child, abduction and grooming a child with intent to procure a sex act.

The trial will begin on August 21.

Mr Espray is currently in prison, but has been granted bail twice.

On the first occasion, he broke his bail conditions by contacting the alleged victim about 400 times via her secret mobile phone.

He was granted bail again in February after difficulties gathering further evidence from the complainant caused the trial to be delayed.

Mr Espray was remanded again in May after an extensive bail revocation hearing determined he was at "unacceptable risk" of interfering with a witness.