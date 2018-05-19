Real estate firm is latest small business to go under

GLADSTONE'S business environment suffered another blow this week with the liquidation of a well-known local real estate firm.

Jeygar Investments, which trades as Good Real Estate Gladstone, was voluntarily wound up on Thursday, according to a public notice posted on the Australian Securities and Investments Commission website.

The company entered administration on April 11, with Morgan Lane from Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants given control of the company.

A meeting of the company's creditors was held in Rockhampton on Thursday morning, during which it was determined its assets would be liquidated.

A representative from Good Real Estate was unable to be contacted yesterday.

The company's liquidation is the latest in a series of recent setbacks for small businesses doing it tough across Gladstone.

The newsagency on Park St at the Night Owl Centre closed its doors last Wednesday, with the closure believed to be related to high rental prices.

It was followed by the closure of another newsagency at Clinton just a few days later.

Vacuum cleaner retailer Godfrey's on the Dawson Highway was also shut recently - as was Sunshine Kebabs at the Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre.

Accounting firm Corporate Accountants - well known for its involvement in the Bechtel tax saga between 2015-2017 - was wound up in March as it emerged it owed a quarter of a million dollars to the Australian Taxation Office.

And a meeting of creditors for Gladstone Catering Service, currently in liquidation, was last week called for June 12.

Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Carl Carter said he was reluctant to comment on the circumstances that might lead to the closure of individual businesses.

But he pointed out that the results of the GCCI's Boom Bust Recharge business survey, run in conjunction with funding partner APLNG, would be officially released on Wednesday.

"There are a few statistics in that that do point to a bit of an upturn," Mr Carter said.

"There were 240 survey respondents, so it won't capture everybody... but it definitely gives us an indication there's more of a positive view emerging over the next 12 months."