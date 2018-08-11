Reality star’s boyfriend found dead in Trump Tower

Real Housewives of New York, including Bethenny Frankel, in red dress. Picture: Bravo

REAL Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel's on-again, off-again boyfriend has been found dead in his Trump Tower pad of a suspected overdose.

The New York Post reports that Dennis Shields had asked his assistant to administer Narcan around 9am, believing he was overdosing on prescription pills, sources said.

But the 51-year-old lost consciousness before the medication, used to reverse opioid overdoses, kicked in.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sheilds, who was the chief executive of Brooklyn based firm, LawCash which bankrolls lawsuits, had appeared on the Real Housewives during his time dating Frankel.

Frankel appeared to be oblivious to the fact that Shields had died, posting pictures on her Instagram of her vacationing in the Hamptons until about noon.

Bethenny Frankel appeared oblivious that Dennis Shields was dead, sharing this image with her dog on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Frankel and Shields began dating in 2016.

In May, the reality TV star told Steve Harvey that their relationship was complicated, according to People.

Bethenny Frankel. Picture: Foxtel

"I've been with someone on and off for years," she said. "It's like a partnership where if we're not being teammates and it's not working and one man is down, then the other man is down. We're trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are - and this sounds cold - but a little bit like business."

Dennis Shields, who dated Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel, is interviewed after a fire in Trump Tower. Picture: ABC

He was previously married to high school sweetheart and interior designer, Jill Schwartzberg, with whom he has four children, from 1990-2016.

Ms Schwartzberg released a statement to People magazine, saying "we are all heartbroken".

"Dennis was, and will always be, the love of my life. His spirit lives on in our children," she said. Please respect our family's privacy at this time."

Frankel was previously married to Jason Hoppy

Frankel married Jason Hoppy in 2009 but split in 2012. Their divorce wasn't finalised until 2016 however with Hoppy accused of stalking and harassing the star, with whom he shares a daughter.

A number of Frankel's cast mates are sadly widows.

Carole Radziwill and husband Anthony, who was Jackie Kennedy's nephew. Picture: Bravo

Dorinda Medley and husband, Richard, who died in 2011. Picture: Supplied

Carole Radziwill was married to fellow ABC News producer Anthony Radziwill, who was Jackie Kennedy's nephew. He was also John F Kennedy Jr's best friend and cousin.

Dorinda Medley's husband, Richard, died of liver failure in 2011.

Original cast member, Jill Zarin, also recently lost her husband Bobby to cancer in January.

Bethany Frankel at Royal Randwick Racecourse. Picture: Tim Hunter.

If you are experiencing addiction issues contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission